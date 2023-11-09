Ronnie Ray Bowman, 76, passed away after a lengthy illness on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at his residence in Crestline, OH.

Ronnie was born in Shelby, OH on February 23, 1947, to the late Clifford and Vada (Alfrey) Bowman.

Ronnie was employed by Sears & Roebuck and retired in 2003. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #859, and a life-time member of the VFW Post #2920, both of Crestline. In his spare time, Ronnie enjoyed building model cars and pitching horseshoes.

Ronnie is survived by his children, Ramanda and Robbie, four grandchildren, his sister Barbara Bowman of Crestline, numerous nieces and nephews, and his two cats, Tiger and Gracie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his five brothers: William Bowman, Virgil Bowman, Earl Bowman, Chalmer Bowman, Claymon Bowman, his twin sister, Bonnie Watson and his significant other, Shirley Gibson.

