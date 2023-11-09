George Alfred Bartley, 72, of Ashland, passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Kobacker House in Columbus. Born July 17, 1951 in Ashland, he was the son of Jim and Lucetta (Stackhouse) Bartley.

George worked as a supervisor at Eagle Rubber Company, worked for National Latex and retired from Sunset Golf. He enjoyed being outdoors whether he was hunting, fishing or trapping. He also enjoyed going to the different parks of the Ashland County Park District where he volunteered. George also volunteered at Samaritan Hospital and served as an usher at Trinity Lutheran Church for many years. George especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Ruth Long; his children, Eric Bartley, Amy (Adrian) Leidigh; George Bartley, Sara (Brent) Kuhn, David Dudley and Jamie (Joe) Montey; his grandchildren, Gaven Wuthrich, Derek Wuthrich, Payton Bartley, Madison Leidigh, Brant Leidigh, Laila Dudley, Lola Bartley, Addie Kuhn, Matthew Montey, Layla Bartley and Kylie Montey; a great grandchild, Rhea Wuthrich; his siblings, Sue (Don) Cole, Jim Bartley, Anne (Ron) Motil and John (Pam) Bartley; and his lifelong friend, Steve Arnold.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Evan Bartley.

A memorial service for George will be held at a later date.

