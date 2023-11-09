Donald Eugene Poast, age 84, of Galion, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Signature Nursing Home in Galion following a brief illness. He was born on April 19, 1939 in Galion, Ohio the son of the late Walter and Ramel (Kreps) Poast. On December 19, 1981 Donald married the love of his life, Frances Frye in Galion and together they shared 41 years of marriage. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. Donald had worked at HPM in Mount Gilead, Ohio for over 40 years. He was an avid Richard Petty fan, NASCAR fan, was a big history buff, loved traveling, driving the countryside, eating out, was a collector of many things and loved spending time with his snookers, Hanna. Some of Don‘s proudest achievements were being a husband, father, grandpa, and great grandpa, especially a GG pal. His knowledge of many subjects and challenging himself, along with his storytelling made him unique.

He is survived by his wife, Frances; son, Roger (Deb) Poast; step daughter, Pam (Rich) Beck; daughter, Cindy and Deb; grandchildren, Derek and Lea Beck, Lisa and Joe Perry, Amanda and Barry Oyler, Ben and Kaylie, post, Kristy and Jesse Sellman and numerous grandkids, great grandkids, nieces and nephews.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; son, Russel Poast and best friend Danny Streeter.

Per Don’s request there will not be any services held.

The family would like to sincerely thank Signature Nursing Home and Gentiva Hospice (Nurse Lori) for the loving care they provided. Also to the extended family and friends who have visited and reached out.

