PLYMOUTH/SHILOH – Paul Currier told Richland Source he’s got time to devote all of his energy to helping address issues in the village.

He’ll have the next four years to live up to his word after being elected the next Shiloh mayor on Tuesday.

Shiloh mayor, village council

According to final, unofficial totals from Richland County Board of Elections, Currier received 67.42 percent of the votes to defeat Marilyn Hall 120 to 58.

Ryan Click and Brent Wagers will serve on Shiloh Village Council starting in 2024.

Wagers led with 33 percent of the vote, followed by Click with 32 percent of the vote.

Current councilmembers Kalynn Means and Abby Hill, both receiving 17 percent of votes cast, will finish their current terms Dec. 31, 2023.

Plymouth mayor, village council

Voters in both Richland and Huron counties re-elected Plymouth Mayor Cassaundra Fryman to a second term Tuesday. She defeated challenger Shane McClary.

In Richland County, Fryman received 49.52 percent of casted votes. Votes for McClary outnumbered Fryman 105 to 103.

In Huron County, Fryman received 60.5 percent of the votes to defeat McClary 121 to 79, according to final, unofficial totals from the Huron County Board of Elections.

Dwayne Cassidy and Susan Root Moore will serve upcoming terms on Plymouth Village Council, which will commence Jan. 1, 2024.

In Richland County, Moore led with 35 percent of the vote, followed by Cassidy who earned 32.87 percent of the vote.

Current councilmember Matthew Patrick received 32.03 percent of total votes.

Cassidy led in Huron County with 36.58 percent of the votes, followed by Moore with 36.28 percent.

There were 27 percent of Huron County voters who cast their ballot for Patrick. His current term will end Dec. 31, 2023.

Plymouth fire, parks & recreation levies

Plymouth residents voted to renew a property tax levy, originally passed more than 20 years ago, which supports the operation and maintenance of the village’s fire department.

The fire levy renewal was approved by 60.45 percent of Richland County voters and 65.67 percent of Huron County voters.

According to Village of Plymouth Fiscal Officer DiAnn Jamerson, the five-year, 0.5-mill levy generates about $11,000 each year.

Furthermore, a proposed additional property tax levy for the purpose of parks and recreation failed.

The proposed five-year, 1-mill levy was denied by 58.85 percent of Richland County voters and 55 percent of votes in Huron County.