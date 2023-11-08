BELLVILLE — Residents of the Clear Fork Valley Local School District ousted two incumbents in Tuesday’s school board race.

Newcomers Troy Tingley and Terry McDermott were elected to four-year terms commencing Jan. 1, 2024.

Tingley garnered 2,201 votes and McDermott received 1,963, according to final, unofficial vote totals from the Richland County Board of Elections and Knox County Board of Elections (the district contains residents from both counties).

Incumbents Carl Gonzalez and Ryan Knuckles received 1,352 votes and 954 votes, respectively.

Tingley attributed his victory in part to the fact that he’s from the Valley and has kids enrolled in the district.

Tingley was born and raised in the Valley and graduated from Clear Fork High School in 2008. He works for his family business, Tingley and Sons Seamless Spouting and Trenching.

“I come across and honest and transparent,” he said. “I hope I do a good job and hope people are happy with their votes.

“I want to thank everybody for voting for me and I look forward to getting started.”

Tingley also congratulated McDermott on his win.

McDermott has worked as a special education teacher at Olentangy Orange High School since 2009. Prior to working in special education, McDermott served four years in the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division.

McDermott said he ran for school board because he believed change was needed.

“I have no ill will against the incumbents,” he said. “They did what they thought was right. But the community spoke and the community was not happy with decisions that were coming out of the current board.

“Every decision I make will be based on three suggestions: How does it benefit our students? How does it benefit our teachers? And how does it align with the community values?”

McDermott said he’s looking forward to having two new people on the board with fresh ideas.

“There’s definitely a lot of work to do, but I’m definitely willing to take on that task, to brings transparency, trust and accountability back to the board,” McDermott said.

“I just want to thank the Clear Fork community for placing their trust in me by electing me to the board of education. Their voice has definitely been heard. Change is here.”