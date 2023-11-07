Milan “Dean” Zellner, 84, of Mansfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Dean was born on July 14, 1939, in Mansfield, to Charles R. and Dora M. (Ohler) Zellner. He proudly served his country in the Army Reserves. He was married to Nancy (Pullem) Zellner and they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on October 22, 2023. Dean was employed as an electrician with Ohio Brass for 31 years, and as a Madison school bus driver for 32 years. He loved his family, and he loved God. He was an active member of Apostolic Faith Assembly where, for over 20 years, he enjoyed making peanut brittle for fundraising. Dean and Nancy along with his best friend, Ivan Gearheart, also served over 20 years in ministry and singing at Winchester Nursing Home. Dean never met a stranger, and loved to witness to others about Jesus. He enjoyed making jelly and sharing it with others, from his many black raspberry bushes in his back yard. He also loved watching and feeding his birds, driving bus, and playing dominoes. Many times a week, you would find him and Nancy eating at Bob Evans.

Along with his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his children, Pamela (Rick) Utt Sr, and Rebekah Williams, both of Mansfield; Kenneth (Bonnie) Zellner of Toledo, and Sharon “Kathy” (Barry) Allen of Bradford, TN; grandchildren, Rick Utt Jr, Robbie, Rodney, Amy, Andrew, Ashley, Joseph, and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Lilliana, Eleanor, Louisa, and Jaxxon; and siblings, Jerry Zellner, Rose Hanawalt, Phillip Zellner, Diane Zellner, Gloria Edwards, Steve Zellner, Chester Zellner, Beverly Zellner, and Roger Zellner; and many nieces and nephews.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Gabrielle Williams; and siblings, Joseph Zellner, Odetta Smith, and Arthur Zellner.

Calling hours will be from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Calling hours will also be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday, November 10, 2023, at Apostolic Faith Assembly, 258 Stadium Street, Mansfield. Services will follow at12:00 p.m. at the church with his grandson, Rick Utt, Jr. officiating, along with his pastor, Robert O’Brian assisting. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park with full military honors performed by Richland Co. Joint Veterans Burial Squad.

The family wishes to thank Avita Hospice for their excellent care of Dean.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in care of Missions of America, 700 East Elmwood Ave, Clawson, MI 84198, or at https://missionsamerica.aljc.org/

