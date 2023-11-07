MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison Township trustees approved a resolution to use $200,285 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase a new dump truck on Monday.

The township will purchase the 2024 freightliner from the Dexter Company in Bucyrus. Trustees expect the truck to be delivered in February.

“This will save us a bunch of interest if we took out a loan on it,” trustee Cathy Swank said.

Trustee chair Tom Craft said the township will add an old front-end loader, backhoe and a GMC pickup truck to GovDeals.

Trustee Jim Houser said the township hall is nearly ready to host meetings again once trustees organize old records. Fiscal officer Leanna Rhodes said the township was able to shred about 6,000 pounds of old records in compliance with Ohio Revised Code.

Also in Monday’s meeting:

Trustees accepted the Kokosing Construction Company invoice for 2023 paving at $337,773.43. They also approved motions to pay Springfield Township $45,500 for paving Home Road, and the City of Mansfield $8,836 for paving Eastlawn Avenue and North Street.

Trustees approved a motion to bill the City of Mansfield $22,800 for paving Lincoln Terrace and the Illinois Avenue extension.

Craft said the board should hear from the Ohio Public Works Commission in the coming weeks on whether the township is eligible for grants to complete culvert work on Sites Road.

Trustees approved the official termination of former part-time firefighter Ronald Rall. Chief Ken Justus said he had been removed from the roster this summer after not showing up for multiple shifts.

Justus said the township fire department earned a $14,700 grant from Norfolk Southern for turnout gear replacements.

Justus said he is talking with DLZ Architect Greg Galieti about the feasibility of renovating the township’s two fire stations in place of working toward new facilities. He said trustees can discuss the reviews and survey at the next meeting.