Jered Mathew Hale, age 36, of Willard, Ohio passed away on November 3, 2023. Jered was born on June 10, 1987 in Norwalk, Ohio to Ricky and Stephanie (Brown) Hale.

Jered was known for his kind heart and helping hand. He was quite the handyman and loved the outdoors. Jered loved kids and was a true kid at heart. He was smart, talented, and known to make you laugh. His smile was infectious and his love for his family never went unnoticed.

Jered is survived by his parents, Ricky and Stephanie (Brown) Hale; his sons Bentley and Kason Hale, along with their mother, Karlie Hale;as well as his significant other, Tyra and her daughter Kaydence, whom Jered called his own; his sister Maranda (Matt) Hale, his brothers, Ricky (Brittany) Hale, Kyle Barnett, and sisters, Tiffany Dials-Hale and Kara Polachek, his nieces and nephews, Elivia, Zackarie (Samarah Robinson), Aiden and MaLeigha Brant, Khyri, Oliver and Amelia Hale, Allie Dyer, Zander and Tannon Polachek, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank Hale, Norma Jean Holmer, and Goldie Prokop.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 11 at 1 P.M. at Willard Grace Methodist Church in Willard, Ohio.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society

Website: www.ohiocremation.org