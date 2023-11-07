ONTARIO — Incumbents Amy Hiner and Brett Baxter have both been re-elected to their Ontario school board seats as of Nov. 7.

According to final, unofficial vote totals from the Richland County Board of Elections, Hiner received 2,199 votes and Baxter received 2,101 votes. This translates to 40% and 38% of total votes cast, respectively.

Kip VanTilburg received 1,101 votes, earning 22% of voter support.

Hiner and Baxter’s new terms will be Jan. 1, 2024 through Dec. 31, 2027.

Baxter, 51, was first elected to the school board in 2015. He and his wife Tracy have three children who have all graduated from Ontario Local Schools.

Baxter is an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and an Ontario High School graduate.

“I’m honored to be re-elected to the school board and I appreciate that voters recognize my dedication to this district,” he said. “I try to vote what I think is common sense and I’m honored to continue serving the district.

“I want to make sure we’re increasing collaboration between the city and school district, especially as we’ve grown under Superintendent Strickler.”

Hiner was first elected to the school board in 2019. She has three children with her husband Chris.

The 39-year-old also teaches classes in the Department of Education at The Ohio State University–Mansfield campus.

“I’m honored that voters re-elected me to this position and I hope we can continue working together to make Ontario and the school district better,” she said. “I appreciate everyone who voted for me, put a sign in their yard, or spread the word about my campaign.

“I’m excited to continue serving students, teachers and the board.”

Hiner said she wants to increase community engagement among Ontario residents and school families.

“I’d really like to build a feeling of an Ontario family and make it the best place to go to school in Richland County,” she said.

Ontario school board candidates are paid $125 per board meeting.