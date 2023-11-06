Nancy Ruth Mudra of Lexington passed away Saturday, November 4, 2023, at her home. She was 97 years old.

She was born December 12, 1925, in Bellevue, Ohio, to the late Irene (Smith) and Howard Kennersley. Nancy worked as an Administrative Assistant with Mansfield Senior High for many years. She was an active band parent at Appleseed Junior High and Mansfield Senior High during her children’s school career. Nancy volunteered countless hours with the Lexington Senior Citizens Center. Nancy was the oldest living member of Grace Episcopal Church and during her membership both she and Joe were active in many different projects and events.

She enjoyed baking and her cream puffs were delightful and delicious. A caring and giving person, Nancy was dedicated to her family. On February 2, 1946, she married Joe Mudra, and they shared 58 years of marriage until his passing in 2004. Joe and Nancy had a unique marriage in which love was the main priority. They were devoted to one another and never once missed a kiss goodbye—even if they were only leaving the grocery store, they would pause at the exit, give a kiss, a hug and an “I love you” to one another. Their marriage was a wonderful example of faith, love, friendship and affection.

Family was everything to Nancy. She and Joe spent many hours making Christmas and other holidays wonderful for others. In 1957, Nancy and Joe initiated their yearly family trips to their cherished family spot, Gem Beach on Catawba Island. They created a multitude of precious memories for their children and grandchildren. In 1983, they bought a condominium at Gem Beach and began entertaining their grandchildren throughout the summer, creating a special relationship with them. Nancy will be remembered for the unconditional love she gave to each and every member of her family. They are truly blessed to have had her in their lives.

She is survived by a son, Jim (Cindy) Mudra; daughter-in-law, Joanne Mudra; four grandchildren, Jason (Erin) Mudra, Joe (Kris) Mudra, Mitchel (Tommie) Mudra and Brady (Erica) Mudra; seven great-grandchildren, Claire, Charlotte, Juliet, Jillian, Othon, Stephen and Landon; and a special friend, Terri Ayers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Mudra; and son, Joseph H. Mudra.

A private graveside service will be held in McPherson Cemetery, Clyde, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Joseph H. Mudra Memorial Fund for North End Impact Center, c/o NECIC, 134 N. Main Street, Mansfield, Ohio, 44902.

