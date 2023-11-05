Lynnwood Howard Porter, age 42, of Shelby, died Saturday morning, November 4, 2023 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. His death follows a very brief and unexpected illness.

Lynnwood was born April 9, 1981 in Pikeville, KY to Terry Lynn and Barbara Jean (Tackett) Porter. A genuinely polite man through and through, Lynnwood was loved by anyone he ever met and accumulated many friends throughout his life as a result. He was always quite the looker, constantly joked around with people, and absolutely loved music. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and had even worked hard to successfully advocate for the building of the skate park at Shelby’s Veterans Park. Currently, Lynnwood was employed as a painter at Diversified Assembly in Shelby.

Lynnwood is survived by his daughter whom he adored: Layla Porter; mother and poppy: Barbara Porter and Duane Cattey of Shelby; father: Terry Porter of KY; sister: Sabrina Billingsley of Shelby; niece: Savannah Billingsley; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. His grandparents, Oren and Tessie Tackett and Pauline Dodd, preceded him in death.

Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 from 4-6 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby where funeral services will immediately follow at 6 pm. Rev. O. Douglas Tackett, Lynnwood’s uncle, will officiate the services. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.

