OHSAA boys soccer scores for November 4, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Cincinnati Moeller defense stifles Cincinnati St. Xavier

Defense dominated as Cincinnati Moeller pitched a 2-0 shutout of Cincinnati St. Xavier in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Nov. 4.

In recent action on Oct. 24, Cincinnati St Xavier faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore.

Mentor Lake Catholic allows no points against Bay Village Bay

Mentor Lake Catholic’s defense throttled Bay Village Bay, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Nov. 4.

Waynesville outlasts Cincinnati Seven Hills in overtime classic

Waynesville used overtime to slip past Cincinnati Seven Hills 1-0 during this Ohio boys high school soccer game on Nov. 4.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second halfs, as neither squad scored.

Waynesville got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Recently on Oct. 28, Cincinnati Seven Hills squared off with Troy Christian in a soccer game.

Worthington Christian shuts out South Webster

Worthington Christian’s defense throttled South Webster, resulting in a 5-0 shutout for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Nov. 4.

Worthington Christian jumped in front of South Webster 2-0 to begin the second half.

The Warriors got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

