Pastor Larry W. Ford of Crestline went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital at the age of 79.

Born Larry William Ford on September 21, 1944, in Hillsboro, Kansas, he was the son of the late Ella Mae (Hein) and Ervy “Jerome” Ford. Larry served his country as a veteran of the US Army where he was involved in construction engineering. He attended World Harvest Bible College and pastored several churches in Indiana, Kansas and Ohio since 1976. He retired as a bus driver from Crestline schools in 2010. Recently, Larry had led home Bible study groups in Crestline.

Larry was a kind and gentle man and was the love of his wife’s life. He was an amazing father and the best grandfather anyone could hope to have. Larry had a special place in his heart for animals. He would spend hours petting his beloved dog, Chance and cared for a pet squirrel named Pedro. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, reading, and studying the Bible.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife of almost 36 years, Betty Csir Ford; children, Gregory (Brindi) Ford and Emily (Carlton) Barrett; four grandchildren, Ezra, Tobias, Kristee-Ann and Thaddeus Barrett; two sisters-in-law, Fabiola and Jeri Ford; close friend, Larry Bashoff; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, cherished family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Paul Ford, Betty Alspaw, Gary Ford and Edith Roberson; and in-laws, Joseph and Mary Csir.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at Ontario Hellinger Municipal Building Community Room, 555 Stumbo Road, Ontario, with Chaplain Jill Waite officiating. The Galion Honor Guard will present military honors. Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario is honored to serve the family.

