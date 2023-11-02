Randall K. Richards, 59, of Clyde and formerly of Mansfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Randall was born on June 19, 1964, to Rev. Porter Richards Sr. and Geneva (McCloy) Richards. He received a Master of Divinity Degree, and faithfully served as a minister for over 40 years. Randall married the love of his life, Denise (Contreras) Richards on December 31, 2011. He loved the Lord and he loved his family. He not only served as a minister, but was an accomplished pianist and singer, as well as composer of music, along with a published writer of books and poems.

Along with his wife, Denise, he is survived by his children, Lea and Tyler Young and Justin and Jen Richards; stepchildren, Erica, Frankie, and Jesse James Schaeffer; grandchildren, Alianna Hartley, Addie and Ellie Young, and Ryker; siblings, Mary (Reuben) Hamilton, Ruth (Tim) Hamilton, and Jeanne (Gordon) Harmon; sister-in-law, Wanda Richards; and many nieces and nephews.

Randall was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. and Mrs. Porter Richards Sr., and brother, Rev. Porter B. Richards Jr.

Calling hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 6, 2023, at Journey Life Center, 2578 Springmill Road, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Harvey Studer Sr. officiating. Private burial services will be at Mansfield Cemetery.

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com

Funeral Home: Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd.

Website: www.wernergompf.com