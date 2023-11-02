OLIVESBURG — Floral Designer Karen Pruner recently showcased her talent for wreath-making by demonstrating how to make both fresh and artificial wreaths to Art of Gardening members Nov. 1 at Peace Lutheran Church in Ashland.

She can be found at her home flower shop (she has a little store there) a mile south of Olivesburg, 4385 State Route 545 where she sells wreaths from her home.

Pruner’s training began out of high school (Ashland, Class of 1976). She is known for beautifully designed, everlasting florals and succulent plants.

In addition to her home flower shop, she is employed part-time at Buehler’s where she loves working with fresh flowers.

She started the Olive Branch in 1980, a garden club in Olivesburg, which lasted 20 years.

“Pine holds up pretty well” in wreath making, she said. A bow, raffia, red velvet and pine cones adorn the freshly created “fresh” wreath she made. “I love pine cones!”

Pruner incorporates the use of broomcorn which she grows in everything.

“It’s my signature,” she said.

Broomcorn, a variety of sorghum, is used in broom making.

“You can use anything you’ve got” in the creation of artificial wreaths.

Pruner says she does a lot of funerals. She offers her services at weddings. She is getting ready for the Hillsdale Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A memorial stone which will recognize Art of Gardening members who have passed away was delivered at the Historical Society by Kathy Bargar, Co-President of the Art of Gardening Club, and her husband, Jim, on Nov. 1.

Bargar said the stone was finished and sandblasted. The stone was placed by the club’s Weeping Cherry at the Historical Society. The founding date of the Art of Gardening Club, 2005, is inscribed.

The next step will be small memorial markers with the following four names to be added: Kathy Norris, Barbara Mooney, Ella Copeland and Diana Kowalka. Lee Heckman moved and Peggy Stover seconded the $65 cost for the name markers.

The stone was donated by David Seiss. Sandblasting was donated by Ashland Monument Company.

The club will decorate the dining room at Kingwood Center Nov. 15 at 10:30 a.m.

Member Sue Kelley said “cool things” are on tap involving white and natural colors, natural woods, burlap and tree poinsettias with hydrangeas.

“Peace on Earth” is the theme.

Christmas at Kingwood is open to the public Nov. 25 to Dec. 30 from 4 to 9 p.m. but closed on Mondays.

Tickets for those dates must be purchased in advance on their website and are timed. If interested, select a date and time to attend.

Christmas brunch with bacon will be at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 6 at the Historical Society Manor House with Kelley catering.

A committee composed of Faith McKinley, Kim Tanner, Patty Stauffer, Ruth Ann Linder, Cathy Siwek and Heckman will lend a helping hand. Bargar will help with cleanup. The cost is $10 for members with the club picking up the remainder.

Pat Edwards and Bargar moved and seconded the brunch cost.

Tentative programs were decided Oct. 25 at Tim Hortons: January, Home Depot Garden Club Calendar; February, “Hostas” presented by member, Kim Tanner; March, Maple Syrup at the Hess farm; April, Hillsdale High School greenhouse; May, “Hanging Baskets” at Willo’dell; June, “Rain Barrels” by Ashland Soil & Water; July, Kingwood daylilies; August, Carry-in lunch at Freer Field; September, Robey’s Flower Farm; October, Brethren Care Project with residents; November, plans for Kingwood Christmas; and December, Christmas brunch.