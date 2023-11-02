MANSFIELD — Chioke Bradley and his Mansfield Senior Tygers cleaned up when the Ohio Cardinal Conference football team was unveiled.

Bradley was selected the Coach of the Year after piloting Senior High to a perfect 7-0 conference mark and six of his players earned a spot on the first team.

West Holmes’ quarterback Morgan Smith was selected the OCC Offensive Player of the Year, while teammate and Yale-bound receiver Kyle Maltarich was the Special Teams Player of the Year. New Philadelphia linebacker Zach Rothrock was the Defensive Player of the Year.

Mansfield Senior dominated in OCC play this fall as only one game was decided by less than one score. The Tygers outscored OCC opponents 224-65.

Maurice Bradley II, Amarr Davis, Ahmaan Thomas, Symirr Phillips, Carmelo Smith and Nate Dismuke were selected to the OCC first team. They were joined by Lexington’s Aedan Nicol, Matt Sheets and Cam Boozer, Madison’s Will Kepple, Ashland’s Cayden Spotts and Tyler Sauder and Mount Vernon’s Jonny Askew.

Other first-team picks were West Holmes’ Nate Fair, Logan Zollars, Morgan Eastep, Lynn Cline and Jack Marmet, New Philadelphia’s Keaton Fausel, Boston Crowell, Garrett Dillon-Rine and Jaiden Boltz and Wooster’s Hayden Meese.

Mansfield Senior’s Duke Reese, Quinten Debolt, Ja’ontay O’Bryant, Jamir Petty, Ja’hmere Dotson and Jaden Jones were second-team selections, along with Lexington’s Mason Green, Joe Caudill and Seven Allen, Madison’s Cameron Kuhn, Ashland’s Gunner Lacey and Nathan Bernhard and Mount Vernon’s Luke Mullins. West Holmes’ Elijah Williams-Dixon, Gage Brown, Gus Warner, Brock Gallion and Hayden Smith, New Philadelphia’s Etnbie Riochardson, Carson Long, Hudson Osborn and Pete DiDonato and Wooster’s Julian Franklin rounded out the second team.

Honorable-mention selections included Mansfield Senior’s Daylan McGinty, Dajahn Corbin and Zyion Brown, Madison’s Owen Wigton, Landyn Young and Grayson Sasis, Lexington’s Brayden Fogle, Markale Martin and Carter Wilson, Ashland’s Michael Franz, Josh Pancake and Joe Isenhart, Mount Vernon’s Alex Taylor, Ayden Kennedty and Hunter Looney, New Philadelphia’s Brody Gilland, Myles Tyson and Jordy De La Cruz, West Holmes’ Mason Shankel, Grant Miller and Zach Shepler and Wooster’s Jayson Deeds, Ethan Shetler and Anthony Sines.