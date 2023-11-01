Wynona Ruth Price, age 89, of Crestline Ohio passed away on October 29, 2023, at Avita Health Systems in Galion, Ohio following a brief illness.

On January 8, 1934, she was born in Adams county, Ohio, the daughter of the late Thomas Richard Earl Henderson and Dolly Faye (Lewis) Henderson. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #2920 in Crestline Ohio and Eagles Club # 859.

She is survived by daughter, Jacqueline (Rick) Ross; daughter, Regina Marie; son, Randy

(Shelli) Price; grandchildren, Adam, Aaron, Nicholas, and Jaci and great-grandchildren, Lilly and Cameron.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Ray Elwood Henderson; sisters, Judy (Thomas)

Barker and Irene (Glen) Reynolds and grandson, Gavin Stanley.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M . Monday, November 6, 2023, at Greenlawn

Cemetery in Crestline, Ohio.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society

