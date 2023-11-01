Betty “Bet” Lou Sablan, 48, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2023, after a brief illness.

Bet was born in Guam on April 5, 1975, to Juan and Anna Sablan. Bet met the love of her life, Howard Dewalt, on June 24, 2013, and the two of them brought their beautiful daughter into this world on February 27, 2014. Bet was so proud of her family and loved spending time with them every chance she could. She enjoyed camping and throwing darts but loved cheering for her honey, her brothers, her Jay Bryant, and her Mark every Friday night. Bet had a special bond with her goddaughter, Destinee, who was her pride and joy but also with everyone who was blessed to know her. Bet had a unique laugh that just made everyone happy, and we will all remember her famous saying “You better ask somebody”.

Bet is survived by her honey, Howard Dewalt; her two children, Shawn Dewalt (Derrick Seymore) and Layla Dewalt; her loving mother-in-law, Jackie Dewalt; her siblings, John Sablan, Lynda Lundgren (Dave), Dorothy Fry (Allen), Joey Sablan (Tracey), Cathy Sablan (Shontia), and Helen Osborne (Kevin); her Jennifer Zartman “Jen-Jen”; nephews and nieces, John Thomas Sablan (Meghan), Nicole Hamrick (Derick), DeziRae Fry, Anthony Fry, Joey Sablan, Austin Sablan, Samantha Sablan, Jordan Quicksall (Trevor), Haylee Sablan, Sieara Ellerbrock (Dylan), Destinee Sablan, Trenton Osborne, and Dakota Gatten(Amber); cousins: Lee Braden (Brennyn, Bryce), Jason “Peanut” and Dana Braden (Derick, Kori, Kylie, Jase, Kailyn), Kelly Braden (Daniel, Sylas), Shane Price (Chase, Jada, Olivia, Tyson), Shaun and Jamie Price (CJ, Marissa, Mila, Kai) and Sarah Price (Nicole); great nephews and great nieces, Kinley, Titan, and Tucker Sablan, Brayten, Nolan, and Blayne Hamrick, Connor, Joey, Carter, and Thomas Sablan, Da’niyah, Derrick, and Derrant Miller, Owen and Benson Quicksall, Kaiya and Kolson Johnson, and Xavier Gatten; her Uncle Ken Braden and Aunt Lou Wise (Randy) and her very special boo, Anna Ardis (Dave); and so many more that she held dear to her heart, including family from Guam and all over the U.S.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Anna Sablan; her brother, Franklin Sablan; her paternal and maternal grandparents; her aunt, Dee Braden; and her beloved father-in-law, Richard Dewalt.

Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 6, 2023 at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Windsor Park Cemetery, Mansfield, OH.

