MANSFIELD — Mansfield is about to witness an adrenaline-fueled start to the new year with the launch of a series of highly anticipated adult sports leagues and tournaments.

Beginning in January 2024, enthusiasts of all skill levels will have the opportunity to showcase their talent, compete, and forge lasting connections within the vibrant sports community.

Organized by Ohio Social Sports, these leagues and tournaments will offer a diverse range of sports, providing something for everyone.

Whether it’s the fierce competition of dodgeball, the exhilarating pace of volleyball, or the precision of pickleball, there’s a league/tournament to cater to every sports lover’s passion.

Participants can expect a professionally run, inclusive, and friendly environment that encourages camaraderie, sportsmanship, and personal growth. The leagues are open to individuals, small groups or teams, allowing for a wide range of participation options.

“Sports have the incredible power to unite people, fostering a sense of community, friendship, and healthy competition,” said Ohio Social Sports owner Gui Alves.

“We’re thrilled to be launching these adult leagues and tournaments, providing an avenue for people of all backgrounds to engage in their favorite sports and make lasting memories.”

Event Dates: Starting January 2024. Leagues are nine weeks long and tournaments are usually one weekend long.

Location: Salvation Army Dewald Community Center, 47 S. Main St.

Registration Deadline: December 27

Participating Sports:

Volleyball

Dodgeball

Pickleball

Available programs:

Competitive Volleyball: Tuesdays nights. $65

Competitive Dodgeball: Wednesday nights. $55

Open gym Volleyball: Thursday nights. $20

Wooster Pickleball Tournament: January 27 & 28. $60

Interested participants can register online at www.OhioSocialSports.com.

About Ohio Social Sports

Ohio Social Sports is the home of adult recreational sports in Ohio and beyond! We offer co-ed recreational sports leagues, tournaments, activities and events. Our mission is to bring quality sports programs to adult players who are interested in having fun, staying active, and meeting friends through the shared bond gained through playing sports.