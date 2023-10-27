Susan Lee Hackedorn, 74, of Ontario, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2023 at her residence. Born August 22, 1949 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of Leo Robert and Dorothy Jean (Mayberry) Hackedorn.

Susan was a graduate of Madison High School and Ashland University. She worked for Abraxas and had a big loving heart who would do anything for anyone. She was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and loved Fleetwood Mac and Neal Diamond. Susan recently had a new found love for Adam Lambert, plants and texting. She also enjoyed poetry and writing.

She is survived by her son, Jamie Bridges; a sister, Pam Bookman; a brother, David Hackedorn; her step children, Dillon Greer and Heather Greer; dearest friend, Brittany Broaddus; her grandson, Leo Windsor; her niece, Kimberly Abraham; her nephews, Jason Hackedorn, Bryan Hackedorn, Bradley Hackedorn and Jeff Bookman; and a great nephew, Alexander Abraham.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Becky Jo Diener.

There will be no services at this time.

