MANSFIELD — Voters in Mansfield are charting a new course for the city and Richland Source wants to help you make informed decisions.

Tonight and Thursday night, Richland Source is staging two nights of live “Candidate Conversations” to help residents help chart that course, just as we did for the May primary election.

Doors open at Idea Works, 40 W. 4th St., at 6 p.m. each evening and the live event begins at 7 p.m. both nights.

These events are open to the public. But space is limited and pre-registration will be required.

In addition to live audiences, both nights will be live-streamed on the Richland Source Facebook page and YouTube channel with the assistance of DRM Productions of Mansfield, one of our Newsroom Partners again this year.

Night 1 tonight will feature candidates for the Mansfield City School board, the Mansfield Municipal Clerk of Courts and both of the open Municipal Court judges seats.

CLICK HERE TO RSVP FOR NIGHT 1

Night 2 on Thursday will have candidates for mayor, finance director, 4th Ward City Council and 6th Ward City Council.

CLICK HERE TO RSVP FOR NIGHT 2

Here is the lineup for both nights with estimated start times for each chat:

Tonight

7 p.m. — Mansfield City School board candidates (Jennifer Kime, Jason Lawrence and Leslie Ward)

7:30 p.m. — Mansfield Municipal Clerk of Courts candidates (Daniel Smith and Jerry Snay)

8 p.m. — Mansfield Municipal Court judge (David Badnell and M. Lore’ Whitney)

8:30 p.m. — Mansfield Municipal Court judge (Michael Kemerer and Cassandra Mayer)

Thursday night

7 p.m. — Mansfield City Council 4th Ward candidates (Cynthia Daley and Harold Wayman)

7:30 p.m. — Mansfield City Council 6th Ward candidates (Kimberly Moton and Deborah Mount)

8 p.m. — Mansfield Finance Director candidates (Kelly Blankenship and Jon VanHarlingen)

8:30 p.m. — Mansfield mayoral candidates (Jodie Perry and Sherry Vaught)

These are not debates. There are no hard time limits. No buzzers.

These will be informal and civil conversations about the city and its future, guided by Richland Source City Editor Carl Hunnell.

All of the candidates have been invited to participate.

Live questions will not be taken from the audience during the event. If you have a question you would like us to consider, please email us at Carl.Hunnell@RichlandSource.com