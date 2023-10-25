My name is John Spon and for the past 12 years, you’ve known me as Mansfield’s Law Director. I want you to know another name: Michael Kemerer.

For the entirety of my 12 years, Michael has served as my First Assistant, running my criminal division, in addition to serving as a designated civil case litigator. Michael’s service in the office actually predates my own.

For the last 17 years, Michael has been the #1 prosecutor for the City, handling thousands and thousands of Municipal Court cases involving assaults, thefts, domestic violence, drugs, traffic, civil, and other cases.

During his employment by me, I have observed Michael’s outstanding trial ability, his relentless and tireless work ethic, his immense knowledge of municipal law, and his unquestionable integrity and commitment to fairness.

Bases on my personal and professional knowledge, I unequivocally endorse Michael Kemerer for Mansfield Municipal Court Judge.

His 17 years of preparation, dedication, and success as a prosecutor working full-time in the Municipal Court make him an unmatched judicial candidate. Please join me in voting for Michael Kemerer for Judge.

Respectfully,

John Spon

Mansfield Law Director