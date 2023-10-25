For 20 years, I served the citizens of Mansfield as a police officer. During that time, I had the honor to work with more law directors and prosecutors than I can remember.

Many were good, but there was one that stands out in my mind.

I was extremely grateful to have many of my cases successfully prosecuted by First Assistant Law Director Michael Kemerer.

Through multiple juries, countless bench trials, and numerous other matters, Michael was always a class act.

His compassion for victims of crime was inspiring, his knowledge of the law was impressive, and his unwavering pursuit of fairness and justice is a quality I would like to see in all attorneys.

He was a calming voice of wisdom before trial, and a reassuring presence as we waited for verdicts.

Michael is now running for Mansfield Municipal Court. I worked with him for 11 years.

Take it from a cop who has seen him work to protect our community, there’s no one more experienced, no one who cares more, and no one with more integrity than Michael Kemerer.

He has my respect and deserved my vote for his long-standing dedication to our community. I have voted early this year, and my vote went to him, please join me in voting for Michael Kemerer.



Stephen Hornback

Bellville, Ohio