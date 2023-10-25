Donna Marlene Rowland, age 79, passed away Tuesday morning, October 24, 2023, at Oak Grove Manor.

Born February 13, 1944, in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Marietta (Elsworth) McGregor and Dominick Polito. Donna was very outgoing, loving, caring, and was a strong Christian woman. She was devoted to living her life according to the words in the Bible. Donna was an accomplished seamstress and worked for a time at a local gas station. Her children and grandchildren were her life and she enjoyed every moment spent in their company. Her dog, Beauford, had a special place in her heart.

Donna is survived by two children, Bernadette Smith (Lee Bass) and Rochelle (Michel) Knight; five grandchildren, John Smith, Christopher Smith, Stevanie (Mike) Brown, Rocky Hayner and Jordan Rowland; six great-grandchildren, Sara, Zander, Zoey, Caden, Dakota and Destiny; a half-sister, Beverly; a half-brother, Raymond; a nephew, Walter “Scooter”; and a niece, Holly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her lifetime partner, Wilford “Bud” Rowland.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond St. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield

Website: www.wappner.com