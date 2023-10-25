MANSFIELD — Residents in Mansfield’s 4th Ward will have a new representative on City Council in January.

Democrat Cynthia Daley is competing during the general election cycle with Republican Harold Wayman to represent the ward on the city’s north side.

Both are local political newcomers seeking elected office for the first time.

The winner will replace current Councilman Alomar Davenport, who Daley defeated in the May primary election when both were write-in candidates.

Davenport will complete first four-year term in office at the end of December.

(Below is a map of the City of Mansfield’s 4th Ward.)

Wayman was unopposed in the Republican Party primary in May.

Members of Mansfield City Council are paid $8,477 annually, according to the city finance director’s office.

Here is a look at the two candidates, one of which will win four-year term on Nov. 7.

Cynthia Antionette Daley

The 56-year-old Daley has a bachelor’s degree in finance/accounting and a master’s degree in human resources management. She works as an accountant and lives on North Benton Street.

She said she wants to represent the ward in which she has lived for the past 18 years, “where I can work with the community and businesses to help to improve the quality of life of the people living in the community.”

If elected, Daley said her top three priorities would be to reduce gun violence in the community; assist elderly residents with issues they face; and reduce illegal dumping in the city.

In terms of curbing gun violence, Daley said she would encourage more young people to become mentors. She said she would also encourage entertainment and sporting businesses to invest in the community and open lines of communication with young people through public forums.

Daley said she would help elderly by enlisting youth to shovel snow, provide lawn care and other services for older residents. She would encourage elders to become mentors to youth and ensure public transit works for senior citizens.

In terms of reducing illegal dumping, Daley said she would seek to reduce the cost of disposing of garbage, especially for larger quantities.

“The rates for disposing of garbage have escalated and the City of Mansfield or Richland County has allowed the main company that deals with the disposal of garbage to become a monopoly,” Daley said.

Daley said she would also seek to increase the number of “litter police” working in the city and try to install cameras where increased dumping has occurred.

She said she would also advocate for more community “dumpster days” and increase public awareness about such events.

“I would also encourage members of the community to say something if they see someone dumping garbage in areas they should not be doing so,” Daley said.

She said she has been involved as a volunteer in the community for many years, including the Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center, the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library, Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving Basket, St. Peter’s Church Feed the Needy, North End Community Improvement Collaborative Community Gardens, the NAACP and her church.

“I love helping people,” Daley said.

Harold Wayman

The 53-year-old Wayman is two classes shy of finishing an associate’s degree and lives on Silver Lane. He is a retired delivery driver.

He said it’s time for a change in the 4th Ward, which has been represented by a Democrat for many year.

“The people of Ward 4 need to be heard and their issues need to be addressed,” Wayman said.

“It is time for a new set of eyes and a new perspective of how we spend our hard-earned tax dollars, improve the crime rate and upgrade our infrastructure. I have the experience to work with the people of Ward 4 and within the city,” he said.

Wayman said he would also focus on reducing crime and violence. Other priorities would be city finances and addressing the homeless population.

He said he would work closely with Mansfield police, residents and other elected officials to “encourage peace within the city, so we may bring the crime rate and violence to a stop by encouraging neighborhood watch groups and educating our children about unity and reconciliation.”

Wayman said he would work with other elected office holders to make “good and wise decisions” in terms of city finances and spending.

“We can make the city appealing once again and be able to bring businesses back to Mansfield,” he said.

Wayman said he would again work with others to develop “alternative ideas on housing the homeless (and finding) ways to provide housing so we can keep the people off the streets.”

“I believe I’m a genuinely compassionate person that cares for other people, no matter their race, origin, or life choices they make,” he said.

“I will use my experience and knowledge to work hard for the people of this wonderful city and get the issues solved for them. I plan to be seen and hard while working out in our ward,” Wayman said.