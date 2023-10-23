MANSFIELD — Talbot Health Services will provide open access for services to the community on Mondays from 9 to 11 a.m.

The facility, located at 650 Park Avenue West in Mansfield, will begin operations on Monday, Oct. 30, The program is called Donuts, Coffee and Care.

The general public is invited to come to Talbot for a free donut, free cup of coffee and the opportunity to learn about the services that Talbot provides.

Talbot Health Services is based in Toledo and operates locations throughout the state of Ohio.

The core focus of treatment centers around substance abuse disorders, anxiety, depression, PTSD, grief and trauma.

If a visitor decides to pursue treatment, they can be seen immediately that day without an appointment. The process includes:

 Initial assessment by a licensed therapist.

 Needs assessment with a case manager.

 Psychiatric appointments available within 7 days.

 Follow up case management or therapy appointment within 3 business days.

“I am excited to create a dedicated time to provide open access and immediate treatment,” Clinical Director Nicole Fuhrhop said.

“While we always accommodate walk-ins, this dedicated time allows us to provide services immediately rather than having to schedule a second appointment for intake and needs assessments.

“It also falls on a Monday when many issues from the weekend need to be addressed. There is a critical need for this in Richland County and we are here to assist.”

There is no obligation to pursue services and take home information will be provided for those either considering treatment options or those who might refer someone in the future.

Talbot Health Services accepts Medicaid, Medicare or some private insurance. Call 567-200-4130 for further information.