Ashland Mapleton sprints past Ashland Crestview

Ashland Mapleton pushed past Ashland Crestview for a 28-18 win for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Ashland Mapleton opened with a 16-6 advantage over Ashland Crestview through the first quarter.

Ashland Mapleton and Ashland Crestview each scored in the third quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon narrowly defeats Tiffin Calvert

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon handed Tiffin Calvert a tough 19-7 loss during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon opened with a 13-7 advantage over Tiffin Calvert through the first quarter.

The Chieftains opened a small 19-7 gap over the Senecas at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Chieftains and the Senecas were both scoreless.

Bellville Clear Fork shuts out Caledonia River Valley

Defense dominated as Bellville Clear Fork pitched an 8-0 shutout of Caledonia River Valley in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Bellville Clear Fork darted ahead over Caledonia River Valley when the fourth quarter began 8-0.

Defense ruled the first, second and fourth quarters as the Colts and the Vikings were both scoreless.

Bucyrus Wynford scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Upper Sandusky

Bucyrus Wynford scored early and often in a 46-18 win over Upper Sandusky for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Carey scores early, pulls away from Attica Seneca East

An early dose of momentum helped Carey to a 55-6 runaway past Attica Seneca East in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Carey moved in front of Attica Seneca East 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a tight 21-6 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Carey thundered to a 41-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Castalia Margaretta delivers statement win over Willard

Castalia Margaretta left no doubt on Friday, controlling Willard from start to finish for a 51-22 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Castalia Margaretta jumped in front of Willard 10-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Polar Bears fought to a 24-14 intermission margin at the Crimson Flashes’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Polar Bears held on with a 27-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Findlay Liberty-Benton overwhelms McComb

Findlay Liberty-Benton dismissed McComb by a 44-22 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Findlay Liberty-Benton moved in front of McComb 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 30-7 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Eagles chalked up this decision in spite of the Panthers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Fredericktown thwarts Centerburg’s quest

Fredericktown handed Centerburg a tough 32-14 loss on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Fredericktown and Centerburg settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Freddies’ offense breathed fire in front for a 32-14 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Freddies and the Trojans were both scoreless.

Galion allows no points against Marion Harding

A suffocating defense helped Galion handle Marion Harding 34-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Galion stormed in front of Marion Harding 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Presidents’ expense.

Galion thundered to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Galion Northmor prevails over Loudonville

Galion Northmor dismissed Loudonville by a 34-7 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Galion Northmor opened with a 21-0 advantage over Loudonville through the first quarter.

The Golden Knights opened a huge 28-0 gap over the Red Birds at the intermission.

Loudonville rallied in the third quarter by making it 34-7.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Jeromesville Hillsdale holds off Rittman

Jeromesville Hillsdale finally found a way to top Rittman 20-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Jeromesville Hillsdale darted in front of Rittman 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians moved a small margin over the Falcons as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Jeromesville Hillsdale broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-13 lead over Rittman.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Lexington tops Ashland

Lexington handed Ashland a tough 24-14 loss for an Ohio high school football victory at Lexington High on Oct. 20.

The Minutemen’s offense thundered in front for a 17-0 lead over the Arrows at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Minutemen enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Arrows’ 14-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Lucas shuts out Arlington

Lucas’ defense throttled Arlington, resulting in a 30-0 shutout on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Lucas opened with a 14-0 advantage over Arlington through the first quarter.

The Cubs registered a 17-0 advantage at halftime over the Red Devils.

Lucas pulled to a 24-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cubs held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Mansfield Senior shuts out Madison Comprehensive

Mansfield’s defense throttled Mansfield Madison Comprehensive, resulting in a 34-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Oct. 20.

Mansfield opened with a 14-0 advantage over Mansfield Madison Comprehensive through the first quarter.

The Tygers fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at the Rams’ expense.

Mansfield breathed fire to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tygers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Mt. Gilead posts win at Cardington-Lincoln’s expense

Mt. Gilead knocked off Cardington-Lincoln 25-6 for an Ohio high school football victory at Cardington High on Oct. 20.

The Indians opened a close 13-0 gap over the Pirates at halftime.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Mt. Gilead and Cardington-Lincoln were both scoreless.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-6 edge.

Shelby shuts out Marion Pleasant

A suffocating defense helped Shelby handle Marion Pleasant 23-0 at Shelby High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

The Whippets opened a close 3-0 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

Shelby steamrolled to a 23-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Sycamore Mohawk shuts out Bucyrus

A suffocating defense helped Sycamore Mohawk handle Bucyrus 53-0 on Oct. 20 in Ohio football.

Sycamore Mohawk opened with a 20-0 advantage over Bucyrus through the first quarter.

The Warriors opened an immense 33-0 gap over the Redmen at the intermission.

Sycamore Mohawk steamrolled to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Waynesfield-Goshen routs Mt. Victory Ridgemont

Waynesfield-Goshen dismissed Mt. Victory Ridgemont by a 41-12 count in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Waynesfield-Goshen a 21-12 lead over Mt. Victory Ridgemont.

The Tigers registered a 28-12 advantage at intermission over the Golden Gophers.

Waynesfield-Goshen thundered to a 41-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.