MANSFIELD — The nine-story Municipal Building at 30 N. Diamond St. will look different in January.

At least some of the key office holders will be different, that is.

Frankly, the future of Mansfield’s city government is in the hands of voters on Nov. 7.

And Richland Source is again staging two nights of “Candidate Conversations” to help residents help chart that course, just as we did for the May primary election.

— Voters will select a new mayor as current Tim Theaker prepares to end his third and final term leading the city.

— They will also pick a new finance director with Linn Steward departing after 12 years in office.

— Two new Municipal Court judges will be elected.

— Voters will also pick two new members of the Mansfield City Schools board of education, a municipal clerk of courts and two members of City Council.

On Oct. 25-26 at Idea Works, 40 W. 4th St., Richland Source will meet with candidates for all of offices in live events that will be open to the public. But space is limited and pre-registration will be required.

Night 1 on Wednesday, Oct. 25, will feature candidates for the Mansfield City School board, the Mansfield Municipal Clerk of Courts and both of the open Municipal Court judges seats.

Night 2 on Thursday, Oct. 26, will have candidates for mayor, finance director, 4th Ward City Council and 6th Ward City Council.

In addition to live audiences, both nights will be live-streamed on the Richland Source Facebook page and YouTube channel with the assistance of DRM Productions of Mansfield, one of our Newsroom Partners again this year.

These are not debates. There are no hard time limits. These will be informal and civil conversations about the city and its future. All of the candidates have been invited to participate.

We will not take live questions from the audience during the event. But anyone is welcome to submit a question in advance that we may incorporate into the conversation.

Please specify that your question is meant for Candidate Conversations:

"We hope to see you there."

“We hope to see you there.”