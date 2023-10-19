MANSFIELD — Every year, community members are invited to help carve pumpkins for The Great Pumpkin Glow at Kingwood Center Gardens.

The event features more than 900 illuminated jack-o-lanterns and other attractions like food trucks, scarecrows, live music and children’s activities.

Pumpkins, stencils and tools were provided and entry was free for carvers on Wednesday. Carving was supposed to continue Thursday, but Kingwood announced via its Facebook page Thursday morning that it was out of pumpkins.

“Thank you to the over 900 guests who came out to carve yesterday,” the post said. “Our community is truly what makes Pumpkin Glow special!”