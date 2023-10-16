PERRYSVILLE — The colors seemed to come alive over the weekend as the autumn temperatures dipped.

North central Ohio is entering its peak color period and one of the best spots to take in the scenery is Mohican State Park.

Take a twilight owl hike, create the ultimate s’more, canoe along a lazy river or fly down rollercoaster-like terrain on your mountain bike.

You’ll find plenty to surprise you at Mohican State Park Lodge and Conference Center.

The diverse year-round activities and picturesque lakeside setting afford picture-perfect memories for your family, corporate team, church group or wedding party.

Mohican State Park offers a variety of overnight accommodations including a large family campground with electric and non-electric sites, as well as camper cabins and Sherman cabins for guests who want a camping experience.

Other amenities located near the campground complex include archery range, multi-use trails system, and historic grist mill.

Why stay at Mohican Lodge?

From family vacations to events or weddings, Mohican State Park Lodge and Conference Center offers beautiful views and a staff ready to help with all your needs.

Group rates and incentives

On-site restaurants and catering

Children’s educational activities

Nature trails and naturalist programs

Indoor and outdoor pools

See more of what Mohican Lodge has to offer and start planning your Ohio getaway today. Book Now.

Deluxe cabins

Located 10 miles from the main campground, four primitive group camps offer non-electric sites for up to 25 guests. Each area offers potable water, pit latrines, fire ring, and two picnic tables per site.

Group camp guests may use campground facilities, such as showerhouses and pool, when they purchase a daily car pass.

Reservations may be made up to six months in advance online or by calling (866) 644-6727.

Cabins may be reserved up to one year in advance of arrival date. Reservations may be made online or by calling (866) 644-6727.

Campsites

Mohican’s popular large campground offers full hook-up, electric, and non-electric sites. Up to two pets are allowed on each site. For the safety of our registered campers and their families, visitors are not permitted to drive through the campground from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

100 electric, 51 full hook-up, and 33 non-electric sites. Some of the non-electric sites are located along the river.

Showers, flush toilets, dump station, and a campground store

Swimming pool (open from Memorial Day to Labor Day)

Playground, volleyball, and basketball courts

Nature Center (open Memorial Day to Labor Day with varying off-season hours). Nature programming offered year-round.

Gem mining is available for a fee from the campground store.

Reservations may be made up to six months in advance online or by calling (866) 644-6727.

Off-peak Season: From mid-November to March 31, full hook-up sites do not have water at the site; fees are reduced accordingly. Water is available at the dump station. Showerhouse is open, as are pit latrines 1 and 9. In the Class A campground, sites 46-64, 86-108, and 133-153 are open all winter; Class B sites 1-9 are open until Dec. 19.

Camping without a tent: Camper Cabins & Sherman Cabins

Camper Cabins: Cozy wooden shelters that range from rustic to refined. Three Camper Cabins are located inside the campground. Pets are not allowed. Most Camper Cabins sleep up to 4 on cots, bunks, or bench beds. Basic gear includes a cooler and camp light. Linens not provided.

Sherman Cabins: Sleeping accommodations in a temperature-controlled environment with limited amenities. Two Sherman cabins are located in the campground. Pets are not allowed. Sleeps 3 or 4; usually with at least one set of bunk beds. This Sherman Cabin has A/C and heat, a small refrigerator, and a microwave oven. Linens not provided.

Reservations for Camper Cabins and Sherman Cabins may be made up to six months in advance online or by calling (866) 644-6727.

Group camp

