ONTARIO — Veteran school board members Amy Hiner and Brett Baxter will compete with Kip Vantilburg for terms commencing in January 2024.

The Ontario Local Schools website states the role of the school board is “to establish programs and procedures that will facilitate maximum learning for every student” while managing the district’s resources.

Hiner was elected to the Ontario school board in 2019 and Baxter was first elected in 2015. The three candidates shared their backgrounds and some of their goals if elected with Richland Source.

Brett Baxter

Baxter is an Ontario High School graduate who was first elected to the school board in 2015.

He holds an aerospace technology bachelor’s degree from Kent State University and served in the Ohio National Guard in Iraq and Afghanistan. He also has a master’s degree in emergency and disaster management.

Baxter and his wife Tracy have three children who have all graduated from Ontario Local Schools.

“I’ve been part of this community all my life and I wanted to give back in some way,” Baxter said. “This is my eighth year on the school board and I’d like to work more toward building a partnership with the city.

“Our superintendent Keith Strickler has been good about communicating with the city and getting the whole community involved in the school district, but I think we can do more in that area.”

“The Ontario community has helped my family in many ways, and I hope my position here can give some of that back.” — Brett Baxter

Baxter said he also wants to work on raising more funds for the school district and spending the district’s budget wisely.

The 51-year-old is currently a sergeant first class and senior instructor at the Ohio National Guard Regional Training Institute.

“I think having that military family experience is valuable for our community,” Baxter said. “The Ontario community has helped my family in many ways, and I hope my position here can give some of that back.”

Baxter is also involved with American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Ontario Youth Sports.

Amy Hiner

Hiner has a master’s degree in education leadership and a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Muskingum University.

The 39-year-old has been on the Ontario Local Schools board since 2020. Hiner has lived in Ontario since 2016.

“When we moved here, I wanted to get involved more in the community, and I have the perspective of a parent and a teacher,” she said.

Hiner currently teaches classes in the Department of Education at The Ohio State University – Mansfield.

She has three children with her husband Chris, two of whom go to Stingel Elementary School.

“I would really like to engage the city and schools to create a place where everyone feels they belong and feels heard.” — Amy Hiner

Hiner said she first started getting more involved with the school district when she chaired the 2019 operating levy campaign, before she was a school board member.

In addition to the school board, Hiner is involved with Ontario Youth Sports, the Mansfield/ Richland County Public Library, the Richland County Foundation Women’s Fund, North Central State College’s IT/ engineering Diversity Advisory Board and Ontario’s Community & Family Engagement Committee.

“One of my biggest goals coming into the school board was trying to engage families wherever I can,” Hiner said. “I try to advocate for students, teachers and encourage other parents to get involved in the school district.

“I would really like to engage the city and schools to create a place where everyone feels they belong and feels heard.”

Kip VanTilburg

VanTilburg is a sales manager for Coles Energy Inc. and has lived in Ontario for about three years.

The 51-year-old is a graduate of Madison High School and has a bachelor’s degree in criminology from The Ohio State University.

VanTilburg said he wanted to run for the Ontario school board to be a voice for students and families.

“I’m a single father — I have custody of my three kids half the time — and I wanted to represent that non-traditional family that you usually don’t see on most school boards,” he said.

VanTilburg has a son in his junior year at Ontario High School and a daughter in her freshman year at Ashland High School. His oldest, 19, recently enrolled in military service.

“My goal if I’m elected would be to keep an open mind for different perspectives and different families.” — Kip VanTilburg

VanTilburg previously worked as a parole officer in Mansfield.

“That job helped me think outside the box and understand that nothing’s black and white, which I think can be applied to the school board too,” he said.

The Ontario Board of Education would be VanTilburg’s first elected office if he wins a seat.

“My goal if I’m elected would be to keep an open mind for different perspectives and different families,” he said. “A lot of these kids are dealing with things that previous generations never had to deal with, so I want to make sure I’m listening to the kids and helping them feel understood.”

Ontario board of education members are paid $125 per board meeting. Two of the three candidates running will be elected to the board for terms beginning Jan. 1, 2024 and ending Dec. 31, 2027.

