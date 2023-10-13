MANSFIELD: On October 10, 2023 the most kindhearted, gentle, and selfless person you could ever meet was taken from this earth. Jason F. Antrican, age 42, will forever be remembered by his many acts of kindness and his love of people.

He was born on October 27, 1980 to parents Frederick and Ginger Antrican in Mansfield, Ohio. Born and raised in the area, Jason attended and graduated from Clearfork High School class of 1999.

Jason enjoyed being outdoors, fishing on Lake Erie, hunting for deer and turkey as well as being an excellent mushroom hunter. When it came time to cook up the mushrooms, he could not be outdone in the kitchen either. Above all else though, Jason cherished his family more than anything else in his life. He enjoyed spending countless hours watching all Ohio sports teams with his son and father. Being a kid at heart with a very playful spirit he was always wrestling and playing with his son and his nephews every chance he had. His love also extended to the many family dogs throughout the years, loving each, and every one of them.

He is survived by his son Kason Antrican, parents Fred and Ginger Antrican, sister Jodi (Nick) McGlone, nephews Braxton and Kyler McGlone, grandmothers Louise Heilman, Sue Antrican, and Nancy (Reford) Jordan, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and the mother of his child Kim Sansom.

Preceding him in death are his grandfathers William Antrican, George Heilman, and Clarence (Nellie) Wisenbarger, Uncle Jerry Wisenbarger, and aunt Linda Treadway.

The Antrican family will receive friends on Monday, October 16, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring Jason’s life will begin immediately at 4 p.m. Pastor Jason Voelp will speak.

Continuing Jason’s love of animals, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Richland County, the Richland County Dog Warden & Adoption Center, or to the Phillips Animal Hospital.

