Lawrence “Larry” Emmett McCauley, age 81, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Born February 25, 1942, in Lewis County, West Virginia, he was one of seven children of the late James Wesley and Carrie (Hamilton) McCauley. He graduated from Weston High School and attended Mansfield Business College for two years. Larry was a patriotic, military man beginning his career with the National Guard, then entered the US Navy. He served on the Honor Guard for the Eisenhower and Kennedy administrations and was present at John Kennedy’s Inaugural Ball. He was stationed aboard a ship during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Larry retired from General Motors in 1995. He was a member of the veterans committee at GM even after his retirement. He served as a trustee for many years and as Vice-President for 2 terms. Larry was a member of the Mansfield Masonic Lodge, Weston Masonic Lodge #10 F. & A.M., Lewis County Shrine Club, American Legion Post #26 and Ontario Lions Club.

On November 24, 1962, he married Carolyn Montgomery and they shared many happy years together. Larry was known for his contagious smile and his many jokes. He was friendly, never met a stranger, and knew just about everyone anywhere he went. In his free time, he enjoyed golf and watching West Virginia football and basketball games. He passionately loved his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Larry is survived by his wife of nearly 61 years, Carolyn McCauley; son, Christopher (Jeanny) McCauley; three grandchildren, Austin, Brittany and Connor McCauley; sister, Kimberly (Bo) Fitcher; mother-in-law, Anna Ruth Montgomery; sister-in-law, Debbie (Mike) Roberts; a brother-in-law, Steve Wix; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph McCauley; and four sisters, Garnet Villers, Louise Lester, Nancy Plummer and Jeanie Wix.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Children’s Ohio Hospital, One Children’s Plaza, 2 West, Dayton, OH 45404.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario

Website: www.wappner.com