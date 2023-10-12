Jammy Glenn Borders, 48, of Galion, passed away unexpectedly in Galion Avita Hospital, on Tuesday October 10, 2023. Jammy was welcomed into this world on October 22, 1974, in Galion to Richard Borders and the late Diana (Deffendoll) Borders.

Jammy was a graduate of Northmor High School class of 1994, and of Pioneer Career and Technology Center, receiving a certificate in small engine equipment/engine repair. It was in the summer of 1994, that Jammy married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Angela “Angie” (Porter) which they spent 29 glorious years married and 31 years together. Together they managed Dominos for 20-plus years.

Not only was Jammy a loving husband, father and grandfather, but he was also known to have given his shirt off his back for someone in need. He was always willing to help and very rarely said no when someone needed a hand. If not helping others, he spent his time by the water catfishing at night but he was always catchin’ something. His love for the outdoors is shown through his beautifully mowed yard. While outside, Jammy would reminisce on the many memories that reminded him of his mother that include lighthouses, crosses, and birds.

Jammy was a Jack of all trades, he always found a way to fix things. If all else failed, he would use duct tape or zip ties to fix the problem. Oftentimes, Jammy would have a Diet Mt. Dew in his hand or he would be tending to his flowers. He enjoyed watching the Discovery channel, specifically Gold Rush, Deadliest Catch and his all-time favorite, Street Outlaws.

His love of sports included cheering for The Ohio State Buckeyes or the Cleveland Browns. Jammy was an avid bowler and was a vital member of his team, Randy’s Muffler Center and bowled in numerous leagues with his children. He was an avid “van camper” and looked forward to their next adventure. He could often be found playing games on his phone, especially the game of pool. Jammy loved being with his fur babies, Patchy, Bella, Fred and numerous others.

Along with Jammy’s wife Angela, left to cherish his memories are his father; Richard Borders, his children; Joseph William (Samantha J.) Borders, Alexandria Ruth-Marie (Aaron) Stewart and Richard Dale (Emily) Borders, grandchildren; Brewer Borders, McKenna Borders, Kloey Keller and Oliver Fouts, brothers; Bradley (Toby) Borders, Steve Borders, sister-in-law; Kimberly Borders, numerous nieces, and nephews.

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. at Victory Lanes, 739 Portland Way S., Galion, OH 44833.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help assist with funeral expenses.

