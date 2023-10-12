Charleen Kay Fava, 65, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at her residence. Born May 8, 1958 in Bluefield, West Virginia, she was the daughter of Everette H. and Bettie L. (McDowell) Harris.

A hard worker, Charleen loved providing for her family. She was employed at Charles River Laboratory (formerly Wil Research) in the Histology Lab and taught classes at Apple Lane Ambulette Services, teaching driving and first responder skills. She was a caregiver to many especially her family whom she loved dearly.

Charleen was a woman of faith participating in Bible group and prayer meetings. She enjoyed family outings and holiday gatherings. Charleen loved driving around in the family Jeep and loved her dog, Precious.

Charleen enjoyed country music and attending concerts. One of her fondest concerts was when she attended Jamboree in the Hills with the “Wild Ohio Women”.

She is survived by her loving husband, Frank Fava, Sr.; her children, Devin (Eric) Kuehl-Fava and Frank Fava, Jr.; her grandchildren, De’Anella King, Frank “Tre” Fava III, Gerald “Quinten” Fava and Ariana Fava; her great grandchildren, Quorra and Neo Brauchler; her siblings, Lelia Smith, Adora (David) Kindig and M. Jackie (Keith) McDonald; many other cherished family and friends; and her beloved dog, Precious.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Deborah Harris-Nowlin, Freda Ann Harris, Michael Everette Harris and Larry Wayne Harris.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Additional time for visitation will be held an hour before the funeral service which will be held will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at the funeral home conducted by Pastors David Kindig and Adora Kindig. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association.

