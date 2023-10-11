Waylon John Baker, 2 months, passed away Saturday, October 7, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield. Born August 9, 2023 in Mansfield, he was the son of Michael Baker and Stephanie Scanlon.

Waylon was a beautiful baby boy who was taken away too soon. He was a blessing and dearly loved by his family.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Stephanie; his siblings, Trey, Seth, Ady, Michael, Destiny and Stormy; his grandmothers, Deb Scanlon and Glenda Roose; his aunts, Dawn, Nina, Melanie and Jolene; and his uncles, Glen, Jay and James.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, John Scanlon and James Baker.

Family and friends may visit from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 13, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield followed by graveside services at 3:30 p.m. in Mansfield Memorial Park.

Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield is honored to serve the family.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield

Website: www.wappner.com