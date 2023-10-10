MANSFIELD — Six teams across four counties in north central Ohio have already clinched postseason berths in the state football playoffs.

According to Joe Eitel, these teams have clinched:

In Division III, Region 10: Mansfield Senior (6-2) is fourth in regional standings, while Ontario (8-0) is fifth.

In Division IV, Region 14, Shelby (6-2) sits at No. 4.

In Division VI, Region 22, Colonel Crawford (7-1) is second.

In Division VII, Region 25, Danville (8-0) is second, while Hillsdale (6-2) is sixth.

For these teams, the goal is to improve their playoff positioning.

For everyone else, there are two weeks remaining in the regular season to climb into the top 16 of each region.

The top 16 teams advance to postseason play in each region, with the top eight getting a first-round assignment. In the second weekend of the playoffs, the top four remaining teams earn homefield advantage.

Here’s all the team’s computer standings heading into Week Nine.