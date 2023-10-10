MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved $699,325 in grants to nonprofit organizations during its October meeting.
Projects at area nonprofit organizations that received grants from a combination of unrestricted, and field of interest funds include:
Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center
Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center was awarded a grant to supply equine-based therapy scholarships to individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities.
The funding will allow students who do not have the financial resources to pay for services to benefit their development.
Taking Root Farms
Taking Root Farms is a new nonprofit that was created to support adults with intellectual developmental disabilities to participate in vocational training, skill-building and recreational activities in a farm setting.
The Foundation awarded a grant to support its Field of Opportunities Capital Campaign to build a new barn on the property of Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center.
With two similar missions, the two organizations partnered to create a long-term, low-cost lease of six acres of land. Once the barn is built, regular programming will begin.
Wayfinders Ohio, Inc.
Wayfinders was awarded a grant to support its Rapid Rehousing Program.
The program helps people experiencing homelessness become stable and independent members of the community by assisting with safe and affordable housing, rent, security deposits, and utility connections.
Career Technical Education Scholarships
The Board of Trustees awarded 11 scholarships to students attending a career technical education school.
The Scholarship Committee implemented a rolling deadline for CTE scholarships to meet various enrollment deadlines.
In aligning with Ohio’s Attainment Goal, the Foundation wants to help fill the gap between job openings and certified employees as well as lead the way to support workforce development through CTE scholarships.
The Board of Trustees approved grants from donor advised funds which allows individuals and families the opportunity to make grant suggestions to favorite charities.
Donor Advised Funds are a flexible and convenient alternative to a private foundation. It is also a way to keep charitable contributions anonymous, at the preference of the donor.
The Board of Trustees approved grants from donor-advised funds to meet emerging needs at the following organizations:
Ashland University
Buckeye Imagination Museum
Catholic Charities Richland County
Forgotten Felines
Friendly House
Friends of the Richland County Park District
Habitat for Humanity of Richland and Crawford County
Hope Hollow
Humane Society of Richland County
Lifewise Academy
Lucas Community Center
Make-a-Wish Foundation
Mansfield Art Center
Mansfield City Schools
Mary McLeod-Bethune Intervention and Enrichment Center
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center
Mid-Ohio Guardianship Services, Inc.
Monroe Township
NAMI Richland County
North End Community Improvement Collaborative
Ohio Bird Sanctuary
Ohio Genealogical Society
Ohio State University – Mansfield
Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center
Renaissance Performing Arts
Rich Pond Baptist Church
Richland Community Development Group
Richland County Soil & Water Conservation District
Richland Veteran Mentor Program
St. Anne’s Terrace
St. Peter’s School
Taking Root Farms
The Center for Individual & Family Services, Inc, dba Catalyst Life Services
The New Store
Wayfinders Ohio
YMCA of North Central Ohio
About the Richland County Foundation
The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501c3, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.
The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts for charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens.
Working together with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.