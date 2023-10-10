MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved $699,325 in grants to nonprofit organizations during its October meeting.

Projects at area nonprofit organizations that received grants from a combination of unrestricted, and field of interest funds include:

Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center

Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center was awarded a grant to supply equine-based therapy scholarships to individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities.

The funding will allow students who do not have the financial resources to pay for services to benefit their development.

Taking Root Farms

Taking Root Farms is a new nonprofit that was created to support adults with intellectual developmental disabilities to participate in vocational training, skill-building and recreational activities in a farm setting.

The Foundation awarded a grant to support its Field of Opportunities Capital Campaign to build a new barn on the property of Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center.

With two similar missions, the two organizations partnered to create a long-term, low-cost lease of six acres of land. Once the barn is built, regular programming will begin.

Wayfinders Ohio, Inc.

Wayfinders was awarded a grant to support its Rapid Rehousing Program.

The program helps people experiencing homelessness become stable and independent members of the community by assisting with safe and affordable housing, rent, security deposits, and utility connections.

Career Technical Education Scholarships

The Board of Trustees awarded 11 scholarships to students attending a career technical education school.

The Scholarship Committee implemented a rolling deadline for CTE scholarships to meet various enrollment deadlines.

In aligning with Ohio’s Attainment Goal, the Foundation wants to help fill the gap between job openings and certified employees as well as lead the way to support workforce development through CTE scholarships.

The Board of Trustees approved grants from donor advised funds which allows individuals and families the opportunity to make grant suggestions to favorite charities.

Donor Advised Funds are a flexible and convenient alternative to a private foundation. It is also a way to keep charitable contributions anonymous, at the preference of the donor.

The Board of Trustees approved grants from donor-advised funds to meet emerging needs at the following organizations:

Ashland University

Buckeye Imagination Museum

Catholic Charities Richland County

Forgotten Felines

Friendly House

Friends of the Richland County Park District

Habitat for Humanity of Richland and Crawford County

Hope Hollow

Humane Society of Richland County

Lifewise Academy

Lucas Community Center

Make-a-Wish Foundation

Mansfield Art Center

Mansfield City Schools

Mary McLeod-Bethune Intervention and Enrichment Center

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center

Mid-Ohio Guardianship Services, Inc.

Monroe Township

NAMI Richland County

North End Community Improvement Collaborative

Ohio Bird Sanctuary

Ohio Genealogical Society

Ohio State University – Mansfield

Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center

Renaissance Performing Arts

Rich Pond Baptist Church

Richland Community Development Group

Richland County Soil & Water Conservation District

Richland Veteran Mentor Program

St. Anne’s Terrace

St. Peter’s School

Taking Root Farms

The Center for Individual & Family Services, Inc, dba Catalyst Life Services

The New Store

Wayfinders Ohio

YMCA of North Central Ohio

About the Richland County Foundation

The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501c3, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.

The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts for charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens.

Working together with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.