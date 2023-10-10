LOUDONVILLE — The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools board of education unanimously approved a resolution to terminate a school custodian.

According to the resolution’s text, the custodian, Donnell Bird, recorded over 36 hours of work on their time card that wasn’t completed. Those hours took place between Sept. 8 to Sept. 25.

The hours were discovered by superintendent Jennifer Allerding.

“The Superintendent determined by way of investigation, personal observation, building video surveillance review, signed and submitted timesheet review, and to some extent Bird’s own admission, that on various dates during the 2023-2024 contract year … Bird did not work an eight-hour work day, but recorded eight or more hours of work per day on these dates, and submitted same for payment of payroll through the Treasurer’s Office,” the resolution stated.

Custodians typically work eight-hour days with a half-hour lunch break.

Bird received a notice of intent to terminate from the superintendent on Oct. 6. Bird was able to appear before the board of education for a due process hearing at the board’s Oct. 9 meeting.

That hearing would have taken place in the board’s executive session. The public does not get to listen to discussions that take place while the board is in executive session.

The board went into executive session at 6:23 p.m. and left it at 7:43 p.m. It entered it to, “consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official.”

It saw no discussion before unanimously approving the resolution to terminate Bird. The resolution takes effect on Oct. 10.

Other business

The board also heard a report from the superintendent. She highlighted the nine students who won over $1,000 each in Kettering scholarships at the Loudonville Street Fair.

Allerding also discussed the upcoming bid for the district’s greenhouse project. Bidding opens for that project on Oct. 24.

The district also has a levy renewal on the ballot in November. Fact sheets were available for people to take home from the meeting with them.