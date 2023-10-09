MANSFIELD – The North End Community Improvement Collaborative has announced a “Meet the Candidates Night,” an engaging event that provides an opportunity for the community to meet, interact with, and learn about the candidates running for various positions in the upcoming November election.

This event aims to foster a stronger connection between the candidates and the Mansfield community, allowing voters to gain a better understanding of the issues that matter most to them.

Event Details:

 Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023

 Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

 Location: NECIC Community Outreach Center, 486 Springmill Street, Mansfield.

 Refreshments will be provided, and this is a FREE event to attend for the public.

The event promises to be an insightful and informative evening where attendees can engage directly with candidates and hear their perspectives on important local issues.

In a time when community engagement and informed decision-making are crucial, “Meet the Candidates Night” provides a valuable opportunity for dialogue and understanding.

Aurelio Diaz, Community Organizer at NECIC said, “This event is a significant step towards strengthening the connection between our community and those who aspire to lead us.

“We encourage everyone to attend and make an informed choice in the upcoming election.”

The event will feature candidates from various positions, including:

Mansfield Mayor:

 Jodie Perry

 Sherry Vaught

Director of Finance:

 Kelly Blankenship

 Jon VanHarlingen

Director of Law:

 Rollie Harper

At-Large Council:

 David Falquette

 Derrick McNeil

Ward 4:

 Cynthia Daley

 Harold Wayman

Ward 6:

 Kim Moton

 Deborah Mount

Municipal Judge:

 David Badnell

 M Lore’ Whitney

 Michael Kemerer

 Cassandra Mayer

Clerk of Municipal Court:

 Daniel Smith

 Jerry Snay

Mansfield City School Board:

 Jennfier Kime

 Jason Lawrence

 Leslie Ward

For more information about “Meet the Candidates Night,” please contact Aurelio Diaz at 419-522-1611, extension 117, or via email at aurelio@necic-ohio.org.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to engage with your local candidates, gain insight into their visions for our community, and make an informed decision at the upcoming November election.

We look forward to seeing you there!

About NECIC:

The North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC) is an Asset Based Community Development Organization dedicated to growing and empowering the Mansfield community through various initiatives and programs aimed at fostering civic engagement, economic development, and community revitalization.