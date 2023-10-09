Margaret Ann Weber, 87, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Margaret was born August 8, 1936 in Fairview Park, Ohio. She was the daughter of August and Antoniette (Morscher) Howarth. Margaret made Mansfield her home since 1966 where her and her late husband, Carl, raised their family together. Margaret was a devoted mother and greatly enjoyed being a grandma and great-grandma. She lived her life as to never be a bother to anyone, always kind to everyone. She was determined and straight forward, Margaret would always tell you like it was. She enjoyed polka dancing, and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. In her earlier years, she was an active 4-H advisor and helped with Karlin Hall. She was a member of Resurrection Parish and Mansfield Liederkranz.

She leaves behind her children, Peggy A. Scheid and Carl M. (David Malek) Weber; her grandchildren, Beth (Mark) Hedrick, Bobby (Kierstin Grossman) Coffin and Jessica (Eric Monroe) Scheid; her great-grandchildren, Maddie and Corbin Hedrick, Paighten and Jaxon Coffin, Emma Skeen, and Ellie Monroe; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary and Ronnie Casto; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Carl Weber, her daughter, Maria Weber; and her siblings, Millie Schuman, Eleanor Schlicher, Alice Jones, Bernie and Harry Howarth.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00-6:00 pm on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Resurrection Parish, 2600 Lexington Ave, Lexington, Ohio. She will be laid to rest in Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galion, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Resurrection Parish in honor of Margaret.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario

Website: www.wappner.com