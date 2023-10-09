MANSFIELD — Andy Gardner left Ohio University’s film school thinking he would be an audio engineer.

After four years gaining skills for radio and television, he started in the film industry as a studio grip.

“I had no idea what I was doing,” he said. “Film school is valuable because it’s important to learn those theories and history, but there’s a skills gap between film school graduates and how they’ll probably enter the industry.”

Gardner celebrated the launch of Leapyear Studios with business partner and executive director Jennifer Enskat on Friday. Leapyear Studios film school is located in the Braintree Business Development Center at 201 E. 5th St.

The nonprofit is launching three classes for different groups.

“Set Ready Crew Intensive” is designed for adults with some industry knowledge — either film school graduates or self-taught independent filmmakers. The five-day course costs $400.

“They don’t teach you the names of all the lights and equipment you’ll use on a set in film school,” Enskat said. “So we’ll review those and take a field trip to a movie set on location.”

The “film-craft basics” class, taught at Richland Academy of the Arts, is for teenagers ages 14 to 18 covering crew positions, equipment and the production process. The eight-week course costs $250.

A “fundamentals for beginners” class and “advanced fundamentals” later this year will start with basic crew positions taught by guest artist teachers. Enkstat noted the scholarship fund can help pay for a number of Leapyear courses.

“We’ve received some grants and very generous community matches already,” Enskat said. “We definitely encourage people to apply for the scholarships.”

Leapyear courses taught by award-winning teachers

Enkstat and Gardner have won a number of accolades individually and as Leapyear Films.

Leapyear Films, the business founded by Gardner and Enstat in 2011, produced TEDx Mansfield in 2018. Its documentary “The Bride Prince” won four “best documentary” awards and two awards of excellence in the categories of Liberation/Social Justice/Protest and Best Use of Film for Social Change.

Leapyear got its name from Gardner’s birthday, Feb. 29.

“I’m a leap day baby,” he said. “I’m technically 14 years old. So we thought the name ‘Leapyear’ would be a fun name.”

The pair has a combined 60+ years of experience in the film industry.

Enkstat earned the award of female filmmaker of the year at Austin Revolution Film Festival last year. Gardner has won Emmys in cinematography and audio post-production.

Guest artist teachers at Leapyear Studios are also industry professionals.

“Our teachers are not teachers in the traditional sense, they are full-time filmmakers, editors and people out in the field,” Enkstat said.

Bob Cohen, Braintree Business Development Center business adviser, helped organize the Oct. 6 ribbon cutting for Leapyear Studios.

“A lot of people in our building and even outside Mansfield are excited about this addition,” he said. “Mansfield is the fourth largest filming destination in the state of Ohio.”

Multiple film-orentiated or production companies also have offices in Braintree, which Gardner said will be beneficial for everyone involved.

“Leapyear Studios is really focused on growing film knowledge and opportunities here locally, so I think it would be super cool and beneficial to collaborate with other local businesses,” he said. “If I’m leading a film shoot, then I benefit from people being trained.”

Prospective students can find more information about Leapyear Studios online or on Facebook.