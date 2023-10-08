MANSFIELD — The Art of Gardening Club members headed to Brethren Care for a 10:30 a.m. community project Oct. 4 following a short business meeting.

Kathy Bargar, Co-President, opened the meeting at Peace Lutheran Church.

Member Ruth Ann Linder spoke on the community project at Brethren Care informing members to meet at Brookwood and the clubhouse at Bradford House 3. Faith McKinley, Claudia Dunn and Bargar volunteered to assist Brookwood residents with toilet-tissue pumpkins.

Georgia Bonecutter, Patty Stauffer and Linder were to head to Bradford House to give residents a hand in making clay pot arrangements.

At Brookhaven, Mikayla Kocab, in charge of activities at both Brookwood and Belmont, indicated that this was the most ever turnout for a craft project at Brookwood.

“Everyone must be feeling good!” Kocab said.

Around 20 Brookwood residents participated.

When Art of Gardening members had no more fabric to supply for pumpkin making Brookwood’s Deb Cole who assists the residents grabbed extra cloth adorning the top of the piano, cutting it into the required size to ensure all the residents could participate.

Nancy Bright, daughter of resident Helen Ewbank, came from St. Joseph, Michigan to assist her mom in making a pumpkin with cinnamon sticks and leaves.

Resident Marilyn Perkins commented that the project was “fun.” Carol Binder, resident, said it was “great!”

Linder took charge of the project at Bradford House with eight residents making clay pot arrangements.

Art of Gardening members provided cookies for Brookwood and Bradford residents.

At the business meeting prior to the Brethren Care community project a fair wrap-up recognized Sue Kelley, Pat Edwards and Rosemary Caster for their winnings in flowers, art and needlework respectively.

Member Kathy Varner announced that the Planning Committee (planning for next year) will meet at Tim Hortons Wednesday, October 25 at 10 a.m.

Member Sandi Rowsey has “amazing plants” in the second floor Serenity Room at the First United Methodist Church, Ashland.

The next meeting is Nov. 1 with guest speaker Karen Pruner on Wreath Making.