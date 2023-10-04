MANSFIELD — The Richland County community came together Wednesday evening October 4th to celebrate 17 Richland County women who defeated breast cancer.

The event was held at Mansfield’s Dan Lew Exchange and included appetizers, buffet style dinner, music, and games. Rhonda Breit, Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund Chairperson was the guest speaker.

“The Fund has always been supported by Richland County residents, businesses, and media to help our residents navigate the tidal wave of emotions and financial pain caused by this horrible disease,” Breit said. “We wish to thank those local businesses and individuals who sponsored our first annual Survivor Celebration.”

The 17 breast cancer survivors attended with family and friends. They shared their stories of how long they have been a breast cancer survivor and what was most difficult in their diagnosis and treatment.

They also shared a personal quote that kept them motivated throughout their ordeal.

The 17 breast cancer survivors who were celebrated: Linda Harbaugh, Betty Clymer, Patty Cherveny, Laura Demyan, Sandra McElvan, Beverly Skiles, Wahnita Johnson, Kaye Luttrell, Ruth Vnasdale, Melissa Atchison, Mary Heenan, Barb Phillips, Kelly Litzinger, Libby Whitten, Nancy Hartman, Cynthia Beard, and Rhonda Breit.

All of their stories can be read at the Pat Kracker website – helpmepat.org.

The Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund was established 25 years ago in memory of Pat Kracker who lost her battle with breast cancer on her 61st birthday.

The Fund fights breast cancer before breast cancer strikes, when breast cancer strikes, and now, after breast cancer strikes through this Survivor Celebration.

“These seventeen women never gave up and never gave in” Breit said. “Special thanks to Dan Lew for hosting the Survivor Celebration and our local media for continuing to cover how Richland County fights breast cancer,”

For additional information contact Rhonda Breit at (419) 610-4877.