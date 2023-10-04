BUCYRUS/GALION/ONTARIO – Avita Health System has announced the addition of 10 new physicians and advanced practice providers (APP) in Crawford and Richland counties.

“We’re passionate about providing high-quality medical care within the community,” explained Jerry Morasko, President/CEO of Avita Health System. “Since day one, we’ve focused on recruiting an exceptional medical staff to provide care locally.

“We don’t think patients should have to travel far for specialty care or services. We want everyone to have access right here. By adding 10 new providers in five months, we want our patients to know that we hear you and we care.”

In June, Avita welcomed Arthur Papadopol, MD to their family medicine team. In August, Anna Gantz, CNP joined pain management and Timothy Tausch, MD joined urology.

September started with the addition of Justin Eagleston, MD to bariatric “weight-loss” surgery and general surgery, Jeffrey Wilson, MD to urology, Timothy Shin, MD to ENT, and Tabitha Hofer, CNP to endocrinology.

Starting this week, Gregory Surfield, MD is offering plastic and reconstructive surgery, Anjuli Eagleston, MD has joined internal medicine, and Mo Saab, DO re-joined the interventional cardiology team.

Morasko added that several more providers will be joining at the start of the year.

“The pandemic slowed down our recruiting efforts, but now we’re getting back to our roots and continuing to expand our team. The more physicians and APPs that join Avita, the greater our ability to serve patients. That is our ultimate goal.”

Many Avita providers, including specialists, accept self-referral. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the provider’s office directly or by calling Avita’s provider referral line at 419-468-0961.

Avita’s newest providers, including name, specialty, location, and office telephone number are:

Anjuli Eagleston, MD, Internal Medicine (Ontario) – 419-529-6195.

Justin Eagleston, MD, Bariatric & General Surgery (Ontario) – 567-307-7854.

N. Arthur Papadopol, MD, Family Medicine (Ontario) – 419-709-8660.

Mo Saab, DO, Interventional Cardiology (Galion) – 419-462-4600.

Timothy Shin, MD, Ear, Nose & Throat (Ontario) – 419-775-1091.

Gregory Surfield, MD, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery (Ontario) – 567-307-7642.

Timothy Tausch, MD, Urology (Bucyrus, Ontario) – 419-468-0732.

Jeffrey Wilson, MD, Urology (Bucyrus, Ontario) – 419-468-0732.

Anna Gantz, CNP, Pain Management (Galion, Ontario) – 419-462-4547.

Tabitha Hofer, CNP, Endocrinology (Galion, Ontario) – 419-462-4656.