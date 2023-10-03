COLUMBUS — Colonel Crawford and Shelby top the Mansfield-area teams angling for football playoff computer points in this week’s ratings, released Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles are second in their region, while Shelby is third and Northmor is fourth. If the season ended today, each would be in line to host a pair of playoff games, provided they won their first-round contest.

The top 16 schools in each region advance to the playoffs. The top eight have first-round home playoff games and the top four remaining host a second-round game.

Here’s how north central Ohio teams are rated heading into Week Eight of the season.

Mansfield Senior is fifth in Division III, Region 10, followed by Ontario in sixth and Ashland at 12th.

In Division IV, Region 14, Shelby is third despite an upset loss on the last play of the game last week at River Valley. Galion is fourth.

In Division V, Region 17, Highland is 10th, Fredericktown 14th and Willard 15th.

In Division VI, Region 22, Colonel Crawford is second, Mapleton ninth, Black River 10th, Wynford 12th and Crestview 13th.

In Division VI, Region 23, Northmor is ranked fourth and East Knox 12th.

In Division VII, Region 25, Danville is No. 1, while Hillsdale is fifth and Lucas 12th.

The computer ratings are released every Tuesday leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 22, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.

This week’s complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2023/2023HarbinReportWeek7.pdf

There are 708 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings.

The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division).

The top 20 schools in each region are listed by division and region with record and average points.

The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.