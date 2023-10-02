Robert Lee Beverage passed away at home on September 19, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; sister Brenda Davis of Findlay; brother Tom Clark and his wife Ruby Jane of Ontario. A lucky few called him Uncle Bob; niece Shelly Gerdemann, and nephews Boyd Davis, Tim Clark, and Rodney Clark who preceded him in death in 2018.

Bob was born in Pinhook, Ohio on October 31, 1940, to parents Ruby McKinley Clark and Edgar Beverage. He graduated from Lexington High school, then honorably served in the US Air Force for 4 years. Bob then met and married his sweetheart, Sandy, in 1961, after which he founded his own trucking company. Bob also served for 6 years as a chaplain for Disabled American Veterans and participated in the Big Brother Program. He was a die hard Ohio State fan, and he and Sandy held season tickets for women’s basketball for many years. Bob never knew a stranger, and will be fondly remembered for his sweet and jolly demeanor, bright blue eyes, absolute loyalty, and gentle kindness.

Service to be held Wednesday, September 27, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. 12:00 Visitation, 1:00 Funeral Service. Burial to be held at 2:00 at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 W. Broad St. Galloway, OH.

