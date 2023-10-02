Gwendlyn Kay Prater, age 76, resident of Greenwich passed away Sunday, October 1, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born July 4, 1947 in Mansfield to Robert Tooker and Alma (Patrick) Tooker, she had been a lifelong area resident. She was a 1964 graduate of Toledo High School and was self employed as a cosmetologist and ran her own business. Gwendlyn was a member of the Faith Assembly Church. In her free time, she loved watching and feeding birds, sewing, baking, riding motorcycles, and enjoying McDonald’s coffee. Above all else, she was deeply devoted to her family and they were the greatest loves of her life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Prater, whom she wed on April 20, 1983; daughters, Matavia Johnson of Mansfield, and Amber (Tommy) McDonald of Shelby; four grandchildren, Evelina Johnson, Aidan McDonald, Trevor McDonald, Grace McDonald; her faithful K-9 companion, Tessie; mother-in-law Dorothy Prater; two sisters-in-law Shirley and Nancy Prater.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Mary, and Tina.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023 from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM at the Mansfield Faith Assembly at 2727 Lexington Avenue, Mansfield, OH 44904. A funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Pastor Katrina Peery officiating. Interment will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mansfield Faith Assembly at 2727 Lexington Ave, Lexington, OH 44904 or to Stein Hospice at 257 Benedict Ave b, Norwalk, OH 44857

Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

