MANSFIELD — Richland County commissioners on Thursday appointed Glen Miller as the acting county recorder, effective Saturday.

Current Richland County Recorder Sarah Davis is retiring at the end of the day Friday after 26 years in the elected positon.

Davis was first elected in 1996, taking office in early 1997.

“I have served my constituency of Richland County as an elected official for 26 years. Know this has been a difficult decision. However, I feel it’s time to enjoy life with my family and friends,” Davis said recently in announcing her retirement plan.

Richland County Recorder Sarah Davis speaks at a county Republican Party meeting. (Richland Source file photo)

“I feel confident with my current recorder’s staff that I am leaving office in good hands. Our office staff looks forward to continuing to serve the county during this transitional time,” Davis said.

In Ohio, a county recorder keeps records pertaining to ownership in real estate (land) and to all encumbrances or liens upon it.

Without the work a recorder in recording, safekeeping and organizing documents, it would be nearly impossible to purchase land and be assured of a clear title or to lend money with land as security.

An important aspect of the recorder’s work is to index each document so it may be readily located.

Accurate indexing makes it possible for persons searching land records to find the document necessary to establish a “chain of title” (history of ownership) and ensures that any debts or encumbrances against the property are evident.

These invaluable records are utilized by the general public, attorneys, historians, genealogists, and land title examiners.

Acting recorder not a candidate for election

The 57-year-old Miller came to the recorder’s office 2 1/2 years ago after time at Southern Title of Ohio, based in Mansfield.

“It’s just the nature of the job, ” Miller said when asked what he liked about the work. “It’s the ever-changing possibilities where the job can go. I just like the work.”

The Richland County Republican Party Central Committee will select a permanent replacement to complete Davis’ term in office, which is up at the end of 2024.

The deadline for applicants to obtain the position was Sept. 25.

Those candidates will have the opportunity to speak to the full Richland County Republican Party Central Committee at a meeting on Oct. 5. The committee will select the new recorder on Oct. 12.

Miller said he was not a candidate for the Republican Party Central Committee to consider and he doesn’t plan to run for the office in 2024.

“There are two other candidates going into this that are well qualified,” he said.

Two Republican candidates have notified the Richland County Board of Elections they will compete in the March primary. Michelle Thompson has filed her petitions and Denise Jackson has taken out petitions for the office, according to the elections’ board website.