PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP – Plymouth Township residents rely on neighboring township departments to respond to fires.

Nestled in the northwestern corner of Richland County, Plymouth Township is home to 1,981 residents, according to the 2020 census.

Plymouth Township Hall is located at 7025 Kuhn Rd. in Shelby.

Fire levy by the numbers

Township trustees are asking residents this November to renew a five-year, 1.5-mill property tax that allows the township to contract for firefighting services. As a renewal, it will not cost property owners additional money.

Township Fiscal Officer Fran Miller said the tax costs property owners 15 cents for each $100 of property value, or about $150 annually for a $100,000 home.

Collection for the renewal would run 2024-2028, and excludes the City of Shelby and the Village of Plymouth.

Miller said the township contracts fire coverage with the Village of Plymouth Fire Department, and that all funds generated from the levy go towards those services.

Fiscal Officer Fran Miller said the tax was originally passed more than 20 years ago.

Additionally, the Shelby Fire Department and Village of Shiloh Fire Department frequently provide mutual aid, as well.

However, the township’s sole contract is with Plymouth, she said.

While the Plymouth Fire Department is considered a volunteer department, Miller said she’s thankful for its hard work and the service they provide for township residents.

“They (Plymouth Fire Department) take care of everything,” Miller said. “All (levy) funds go toward our payment to the village (Plymouth).”

Township contract with Plymouth FD

Miller said the township’s upcoming contract renewal with the Plymouth Fire Department will last for five years, costing $14,492 per year.

If passed, the property tax renewal is estimated to generate $15,000 per year, she said, enough to cover the yearly charge for fire coverage.

“We’re very fortunate to have it (fire coverage) that cheap,” Miller said. “But, with times how they are, you’re always a bit concerned (about passing the renewal).”

Serving as the township’s fiscal officer the last 16 years, Miller said the original tax was first passed more than 20 years ago.

“We’ve always had support for our levies,” she said. “We really want people to know that we appreciate that.”

A failed renewal would force the township to use money from the general fund to cover costs of the renewed fire coverage contract.

“It would put a stress on it (general fund),” Miller said. “If it (fire coverage) has a levy of its own, it helps take the stress off of the general fund.”